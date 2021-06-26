Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,443 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $776.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.