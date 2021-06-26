Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,797 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

