Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,633 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.