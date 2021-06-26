Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.78 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.