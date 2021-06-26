Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Shares of GWO opened at C$36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.43. The firm has a market cap of C$34.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.06 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

