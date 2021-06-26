Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 191,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $740.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

