Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $231,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $26.54 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $263.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

