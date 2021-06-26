Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $189,000 in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

