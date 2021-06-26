Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.78. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$67.07 and a 1-year high of C$85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

