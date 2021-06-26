Goodman Group (GMG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

In related news, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.12 ($13.66), for a total transaction of A$11,472,000.00 ($8,194,285.71).

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

