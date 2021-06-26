Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,306.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.