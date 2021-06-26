Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Gold Resource worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 43.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gold Resource by 105.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.87. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, Director Ronald Little purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

