GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,546 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

SPVU opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

