GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

