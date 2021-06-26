GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,364.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

