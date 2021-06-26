Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

