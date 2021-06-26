GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $36.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 2,061,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

