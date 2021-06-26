Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 44,279 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $76,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $47.32 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

