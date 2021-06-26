Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $87,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.90 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

