Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

