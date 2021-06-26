Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 134,596 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $78,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

