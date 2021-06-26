Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,162 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $80,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.