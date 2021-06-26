Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.36 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Littelfuse worth $82,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

