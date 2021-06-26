Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,699 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Dolby Laboratories worth $86,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $67,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 388.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

