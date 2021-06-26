Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 375.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

