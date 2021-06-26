Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,822.48 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,584,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GBIO opened at $26.99 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

