GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.39.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.