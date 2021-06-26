GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GDS opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00. GDS has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

