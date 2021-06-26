Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

