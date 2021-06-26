Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 7.1% Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.97. 29,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,706,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -1.19.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

