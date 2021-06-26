Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.80 ($1.87). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 633,818 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of £156.58 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

