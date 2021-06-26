Galatasaray Fan Token Price Hits $7.28 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00023097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00165210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00093864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,680.80 or 1.00465185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002960 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

