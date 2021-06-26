FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

