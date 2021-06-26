FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

