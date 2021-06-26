FY2021 EPS Estimates for Getinge AB Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Getinge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNGBY. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. Getinge has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

