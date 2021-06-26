Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

FUTU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. 2,077,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20. Futu has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Futu by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Futu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

