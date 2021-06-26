FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches One Day Volume of $113.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $153,588.68 and $113.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.50 or 0.00020463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

