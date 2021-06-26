Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

