Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,705,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033,564. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

