Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,946 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $282,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLAC opened at $316.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.65. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

