Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 244,921 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,921 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.21% of Zendesk worth $347,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

