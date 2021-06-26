Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 223,987 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $390,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

