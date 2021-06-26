Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,218 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,218 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $235,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

