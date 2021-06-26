Franklin Resources Inc. Has $324.58 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,510 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $324,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

