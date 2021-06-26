FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

