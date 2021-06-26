Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.