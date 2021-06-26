Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

