Flux Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $251,684.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00319723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00118956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00173809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,186,650 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

