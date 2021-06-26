Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.