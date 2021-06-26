Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 75,916 shares changing hands.

FSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

